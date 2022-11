Help WNDU-TV Support Toys for Tots

(WNDU) - Once again, WNDU-TV has joined forces with the people of Michiana to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. This is our 28th year, and it’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to every year.

With your support over the years, we have helped the Marines collect nearly 495,000 toys for children in Michiana.

But help is needed every year.

This year’s WNDU Toys for Tots collection drive will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3. We will be broadcasting live from the following locations from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Drop Off Locations

WNDU-TV Studios , 54516 State Road 933, South Bend

R.P. Home & Harvest , 3501 South Main St., Elkhart

Warsaw Martin’s , 1150 Husky Trail

Stevensville, MI Martin’s, 5637 Cleveland Ave.

In order to have a safe collection drive, we ask that you stay in your vehicle and let our volunteers safely accept your donation.

Feel free to drop off your donation at one of these locations or wherever you see Toys for Tots collection bins throughout the community.

Can I donate online to Toys for Tots?

If you’d like to make a monetary donation, you can find more information at the official Toys for Tots website here.

You can even donate online and direct your gift to the local Toys for Tots campaign in your area.

What kind of toy would you like me to donate?

Any new, unwrapped toy will be appreciated.

Keep in mind, toys for younger children and older children are often in high demand. So please consider these types of toys as you make your toy selections.

As a business leader, what can I do to help the Toys for Tots drive?

You play a key role by allowing the Marines to place collection bins in your stores and by bringing the toys you’ve collected so far to one of the drop-off locations.

Who gets the toys that are donated locally?

Local kids get the toys.

For example, toys donated in the St. Joseph County area are distributed to children in the St. Joseph County area.

Who distributes the toys?

As Christmas nears, Marines distribute toys themselves and enlist the aid of local social service agencies and churches to help out during the Christmas season.

If I need a toy, who do I contact?

WNDU-TV works with Toys for Tots programs in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Kosciusko counties in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan.

For toy distribution information, click on the links below:

St. Joseph County: Toys for Tots South Bend

Elkhart County: Toys for Tots Elkhart County

Kosciusko County: Kosciusko County Toys for Tots

Berrien County, MI: Greater Berrien County Toys for Tots

