'Greater South Bend Area Pop Warner League' donates over 500 Thanksgiving meals.

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The “Greater South Bend Area Pop Warner League” hosted its first Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on Wednesday!

Young athletes gave out 500 hot dinners to families in need!

It happened at the old Community Wellness Partners building in South Bend. They also collected donations for the Food Bank of Northern Indiana and St. Margaret’s House.

“We’re trying to get a lot of our kids in our community participating in our program so we knew in order to do that we wanted to serve the community,” said Jacob Hughes, President of the Greater South Bend Area Pop Warner League. “We wanted to give them 500 meals. We wanted to give them a way to serve, you know. When we serve our community our community serves us.”

Any boxes that have been left over will be donated to shelters around Michiana.

