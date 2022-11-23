GoFundMe accounts set up for WBTV news crew that died in NC helicopter crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a tragic helicopter crash took the lives of two members of our sister station at WBTV in Charlotte.

Chip Tayag was a pilot with two decades of experience.

Meteorologist Jason Myers grew up watching WBTV and was inspired by the weathermen who came before him.

Police say the crash could have been worse if it weren’t for the heroic actions of Tayag.

“It seems the pilot that was operating the aircraft made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic,” said Chief Johnny Jennings of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “And if that is truly the case, then that pilot is a hero to hit my eyes.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Both men leave behind loving families, both at home and at work.

GoFundMe’s for their families have been set up to help cover funeral costs:

Chip Tayag

Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A search is underway for a missing Elkhart woman.
32-year-old Elkhart woman found
Generic police lights
South Bend police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
Ibrahim Parlak, a Berrien County restaurant owner, is fighting to stay in America.
Berrien County restaurant owner fighting to stay in America
Richard Allen
Court hearing held to discuss releasing records in Delphi murders case
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow Park

Latest News

Major stores open on Black Friday
WNDU's Mark Peterson joins us live at Swiss Valley as ski season begins!
New snowmaking pump at Swiss Valley
Wednesday's Child: Savannah's next chapter
Wednesday’s Child: Savannah’s next chapter
Medical Moment: How PARP inhibitors are stopping ovarian cancer.
Medical Moment: How PARP inhibitors are stopping ovarian cancer