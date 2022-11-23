GoFundMe accounts set up for WBTV news crew that died in NC helicopter crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, a tragic helicopter crash took the lives of two members of our sister station at WBTV in Charlotte.

Chip Tayag was a pilot with two decades of experience.

Meteorologist Jason Myers grew up watching WBTV and was inspired by the weathermen who came before him.

Police say the crash could have been worse if it weren’t for the heroic actions of Tayag.

“It seems the pilot that was operating the aircraft made some diversionary moves to avoid hitting traffic,” said Chief Johnny Jennings of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. “And if that is truly the case, then that pilot is a hero to hit my eyes.”

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Both men leave behind loving families, both at home and at work.

GoFundMe’s for their families have been set up to help cover funeral costs:

Chip Tayag

Jason Myers

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.