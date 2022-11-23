Giant tree planted at St. Mary’s Inn ahead of the holidays

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

There’s plenty of room at this inn for the outdoor Christmas tree. The tree was cut down from a plot in St. Joe County.

It stands at 69 ft. tall, once all the trimmings are on, it will be the tallest decorated tree in the Hoosier State!

“We’ve had a lot of good feedback about the tree. People bring their families, they do family photos, they sometimes sing Christmas carols. Every family has a different experience with the tree and that’s what makes it so special,” exclaimed John T. Phair, chairman of Holiday Properties.

The official tree lighting is happening on Dec. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Inn at St. Mary’s.

