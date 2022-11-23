First Alert Forecast: Thanksgiving Travel Looking Great

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WEDNESDAY: More sunshine fills the skies as the snowpack continues to melt leading into the Thanksgiving holiday. Highs in the upper 40s with a light breeze from the south. A few more clouds possible in the evening as our next chance for rain inches closer to the region. High of 52 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will begin to increase late in the evening as the temperatures turn chilly again. Lows will be around the freezing mark for most due to a light breeze and the clouds moving back in. Low of 33 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Most of the holiday remains dry. The chances for showers don’t come into play until late in the evening with the best chances overnight and into Friday morning. The showers will be light. No heavy rain expected. Highs will get into the lower 50s across the region, very mild for the end of the month. High of 51 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: The showers will likely move out of the region before the sun comes up. Clouds will clear heading through the day with more sunshine likely during the afternoon. Highs staying mild in the upper 48s with a light breeze. High of 48 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The clear skies don’t last long. We have more rain chances late Saturday into Sunday. Even with the rain chances the temperatures will stay mild through the end of the month of November. It does look like the cold air and wintery weather chances return heading into December. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, November 22nd, 2022

Tuesday’s High: 48

Tuesday’s Low: 21

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

