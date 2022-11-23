Elkhart doctor sentenced for sexual battery during exams

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former doctor will serve time after pleading guilty to sexual battery.

Two women accused Darryl Henry of groping them during medical exams at Windsor Work Care in Elkhart in 2019.

This week he was sentenced in Elkhart Superior Court 1. Henry will serve one year of jail time followed by a year and a half on probation.

At last check, Henry’s medical license was under emergency suspension.

He also faces civil lawsuits brought forward by the victims last year.

