Curious Kids’ Museum seeks ownership of building

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Curious Kids’ Museum is seeking ownership of the building!

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the city owns and insures the building, while the museum owns and insures its contents.

City managers say the repairs to the building are estimated to be about around $250,000.

At least half of the museum’s displays were destroyed by smoke and water damage.

Now the museum is hoping to rebuild adding onto the building and bringing in new exhibits.

