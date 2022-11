GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Chipotle has opened its doors in Goshen!

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the newest location opened Wednesday at 2225 Rieth Blvd. in the parking lot of Lowe’s.

The store operates from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The location is also hiring for full and part-time positions!

