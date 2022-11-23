19-year-old injured in Cass County car crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A 19-year-old was injured after their car left the roadway on Tuesday night.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 around 11:00 p.m.

An initial investigation shows that the 19-year-old, a Union resident, was driving east on U.S. 12, when they crossed the centerline into an oncoming lane of traffic before leaving the roadway. Their car hit the embankment and rolled before stopping on the driver’s side door.

They were transported to Elkhart General Hospital for their injuries.

Seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash. Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.

