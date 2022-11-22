Police investigating after man injured in Eddy Street shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot on Tuesday morning.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to the 400 block of Eddy Street around 9:30 a.m.

One man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unclear at this time.

Police say all potential suspects are in custody.

The Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.