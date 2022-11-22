Police investigating after man injured in Eddy Street shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot on Tuesday morning.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to the 400 block of Eddy Street around 9:30 a.m.

One man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unclear at this time.

Police say all potential suspects are in custody.

The Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.

