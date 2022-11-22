Pokagon Band, Four Winds Casino donate Thanksgiving meals to those in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casino donated Thanksgiving meals to those in need on Tuesday!

1,000 boxes of food were donated to organizations across Michiana including the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

Each box feeds 5 to 6 family members and includes everything needed for a holiday meal including ham, mac and cheese, potatoes, and a pumpkin roll!

“So it’s important to not only myself but all of our employees at Four Winds it’s an event that we look forward to, we all came here early this morning to help get the boxes ready and tape them up and get them ready for the families that are coming through, it’s important that the less fortunate people have a meal for the holidays so that they can be together with their families,” said Scott Rice, Four Winds South Bend General Manager.

Over 200 boxes were handed out here in South Bend this morning.

