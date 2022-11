SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Penguin Point is closing several locations!

That includes the restaurants in Plymouth, Elkhart, and Goshen!

Penguin Point made the announcement on its Facebook page saying it was a difficult decision. However, they gave no reason for the closures.

Several other locations will remain open including the one in South Bend.

