One School at a Time: Knox Community High School wins Martin’s grant

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX, Ind. (WNDU) - The November winner of the Martin’s Super Market’s One School at a Time grant is Knox Community High School. That’s where the Applied Skills students are hard at work making dog treats!

The treats are more than a healthy snack for pets, they’re also teaching kids a valuable lesson.

Lia Horstmann held up a cookie cutter and explained the shape.

“It’s a doggy bone,” she said.

The doggy bone cookie cutter is an important tool at the Paws and Pals Pet Shop.

Lia loves her duties on the assembly line as she makes the “pet cookies,” as she calls them. “Because it’s fun!”

The pet cookies are dog treats that the Applied Skills students make and sell from Knox Community High School.

“Back when Covid hit, it did away with the work experience that these kiddos would go to,” said Tiffany Hoar, teacher.

Hoar says their new business is more than a fun activity.

“They’re learning those independent learning skills but they’re also doing fine motor activities. And they’re also learning those employment skills they’re going to need when they exit high school and go into the community,” said Hoar.

The Martin’s grant comes at a perfect time.

“The money from Martin’s will help us -we need more baking trays and more cookie cutters,” said Hoar.

To make more dog treats!

“We make bunches of them,” said Amaia Jenkins.

It starts with the mixing, rolling the dough and cutting the shapes.

“(We) cut them out and then we put them on the tray. Then we put them in the oven,” explained Amiah. “And then we take them out. We let them cool.”

In the room next door, there’s a team of kids ready for the next steps.

“Once they come out of the oven, they go onto the dehydrator like this,” demonstrated Thorne Stamper.

After about eight hours, the process is done.

“Viola! Your own dog treats have been dehydrated,” said Thorne.

Next, the treats are counted, packaged and labeled with ingredients.

“First one peanut butter, whole wheat, baking powder, cinnamon, flour and eggs,” said Thorne.

When asked if he had tasted them, Thorne replied, “Yes! And they taste disgusting!”

But to the dogs? They’re delicious. They’ve heard from many satisfied customers.

Thorne offered this commercial for the dog treats.

“My commercial would be just about the dog treats from the Paws and Pals Pet Shop, which have really good ingredients in them,” said Thorne.

You can order your own dog treats from Paws and Pals Pet Shop.

The QR Code.
The QR Code.(WNDU)

To nominate your school for a One School at a Time grant from Martin’s Super Markets click here: One School at a Time - Nominate Your School

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
South Bend police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow Park
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart
A vehicle collided with a Jeep at C.R. 500 West and Johnson Road, fatally injuring a Michigan...
Michigan City man killed in crash

Latest News

One School at a Time: Emmons Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant.
One School at a Time: Emmons Elementary Wins Martin’s Grant
Muessel Elementary kicks off ‘Red Ribbon Week’; teaches kids to say no to drugs, alcohol.
Muessel Elementary teaches kids to say no to drugs, alcohol for ‘Red Ribbon Week’
Principal of Bremen High School announces retirement
Each month during the school year, Martin’s chooses a local school to receive a $1,000 One...
One School at a Time: River Valley wins grant from Martin’s Super Markets