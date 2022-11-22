New charges filed in death of boy found in suitcase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is facing new charges in the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in Washington County.

Cairo Jordan was found in the woods back in April, and was later identified by police in October. Police also identified two suspects in Jordan’s death: Dawn Coleman of Louisiana and DeJaune Ludie Anderson of Atlanta, who is the boy’s mother.

Coleman is now charged with murder, obstruction of justice, and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to our reporting partners at WTHR. She’s being held at the White County Jail on a $5 million bond, with a hearing scheduled for December 15. Anderson is still at large and was last believed to be in the Los Angeles area.

Court documents obtained by WTHR indicate police found Anderson’s fingerprints on a trash bag that Jordan’s body was in along with the suitcase. The suitcase was also reportedly visible in images Coleman posted to Facebook prior to Jordan’s death. Anderson’s Facebook page also allegedly has photos of the boy, as well as posts claiming he was a “demonic child” and needed an exorcism. Police also allege Anderson and Coleman’s phones pinged in the area near where Jordan’s body was found.

Court documents reveal new details about Jordan’s death. The charging papers claim Coleman found Anderson on top of Cairo while he was face-down on the mattress. Coleman then allegedly went with Anderson to drop the boy’s body in the woods inside of the suitcase.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.