Mother still searching for justice 6 years after deadly Flora fire kills 4 little girls

(Photo/WTHR)
(Photo/WTHR) (WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLORA, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday marked a milestone in a horrible arson case that left four little girls dead.

In 2016, a house fire took the lives of 11-year-old Keyana Davis, 9-year-old Keyara Phillips, 7-year-old Kerriele McDonald, and 5-year-old Konnie Welch.

Their mother is still searching for justice.

Monday was the sixth anniversary of the Flora fire. It happened at a house at 103 E. Columbia St. in Flora, Ind., a town that’s a 15-minute drive from Delphi.

And while this case hasn’t gotten as much attention as the Delphi killings, the investigation is still ongoing.

State police have been investigating the Flora fire for 6 years now.

