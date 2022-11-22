Gov. Whitmer appoints first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed the first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Gov. Whitmer announced that she will appoint Kyra Harris Bolden to the Michigan Supreme Court to succeed Justice Bridget Mary McCormack.

“Kyra is passionate about the law and will be the first Black woman ever to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court,” Whitmer said. “She will bring a unique perspective to our high court as a Black woman -- and as a new working mom -- that has too long been left out.”

Bolden is a state lawmaker from the Detroit area who has been a licensed lawyer for only eight years. Bolden was a Democratic nominee for the Supreme Court in the Nov. 8 election but finished third in a race for two seats.

“I am incredibly honored to be chosen by Governor Whitmer for this appointment to the Michigan Supreme Court,” said Kyra Harris Bolden. “I will ensure equal access to justice, apply the law without fear or favor, and treat all who come before our state’s highest court with dignity and respect. I also know that this moment – becoming the first Black woman to serve on the Michigan Supreme Court – would not be possible without leaders like Judges Shelia Johnson, Debra Nance, Deborah Thomas, Cynthia Stephens, and Denise Langford Morris. These are the Black women who blazed the path that I seek to follow. I hope that my voice on the Court will inspire future generations to pursue their dreams. I am humbled by this honor, and I am ready to get to work on behalf of all Michiganders.”

The 34-year-old Bolden will join the court in January after her House term expires.

