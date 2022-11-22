Gas prices up ahead of Thanksgiving as Hoosiers get ready to travel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 89 percent of all travel over the Thanksgiving holiday takes place over the road and this year, drivers have little to be thankful for at the gas pump.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $3.66, which is 26 cents more than a year ago, and said to be the highest Thanksgiving price since AAA started keeping records in the year 2000.

“Here in Indiana, 1.3 million people are going to be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday, and of that, 1.1 are going to be driving by car,” said AAA Spokesperson Molly Hart. “The best time to travel on Wednesday morning is before 8:00 a.m., you know, in the afternoon, there’s going to be congestion, more people are leaving work, more people are getting on the road.

Today, Eric Loescher was playing football with his granddaughter, son, and daughter-in-law on the Gridiron outside the South Bend building that once housed the College Football Hall of Fame.

“Yeah, it’s been a while since I, you know, wanted to travel, so yeah, this is the first time I felt good about getting out there,” Loescher said.

Loescher flew out of Arizona to spend the holiday with family in South Bend a couple of days ago.

