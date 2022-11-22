First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Mild Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Snow continues to melt with highs reaching back into the middle 40s in Michiana under mostly sunny skies. The breeze will die down a bit but continue from the south. That allows the temperatures to stay mild through the middle of the week. High of 46 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear skies and a calm breeze will allow temperatures overnight to again drop below the freezing mark. It remains chilly especially where snow remains on the ground. Low of 28 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine fills the skies as the snowpack continues to melt leading into the Thanksgiving holiday. Highs in the upper 40s with a light breeze from the south. A few more clouds possible in the evening as our next chance for rain inches closer to the region. High of 49 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Most of the holiday remains dry. The chances for showers don’t come into play until late in the evening with the best chances overnight and into Friday morning. The showers will be light. No heavy rain expected. Highs will get into the lower 50s across the region, very mild for the end of the month. High of 51 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: The shower chances will linger into Black Friday before things clear out into Saturday. The clear skies don’t last long. We have more rain chances late Saturday evening into Sunday. Even with the rain chances the temperatures will stay mild through the end of the month of November. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

