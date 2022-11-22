Cooking safety reminders for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are hosting Thanksgiving this year, first responders are sharing some reminders so you can have a safe holiday.

If you have children or pets, make sure they stay at least three feet away from the stove.

If you’re cooking your turkey in an oven bag, sprinkle in a tablespoon of flour and shake it around the bag before putting the turkey inside.

This can prevent the bag from bursting, which can cause a fire in your oven.

If you are cooking on the stovetop, be sure to have a lid nearby in case of a fire.

“If you don’t have a lid, a bigger pan or a cookie sheet,” said Dave Cherrone, retired Clay Fire Marshal. “Something that, if a fire does occur, you can put the lid on it and shut the burner off. Don’t leave the stove, slide it over to a cooler one and let it be. Don’t even look inside because it can flame back up.”

Cherrone said it’s also time to check the battery on your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

And if you’re using a space heater, never plug it into an extension cord and make sure furniture, and objects are at least 3 feet away.

