Concerns raised over Concord School Board election results

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Questions about the credibility and validity of some election results are being raised in Elkhart County.

While there’s no assertion that anyone deliberately did anything wrong, there’s a strong suggestion that something went wrong in the eight-member school board race in the Concord Community Schools.

“The number of votes cast did not add up,and votes that should have been thrown out may have actually been included in the final count,” board President Kami Wait told reporters at a mid-afternoon press conference. “Voters had three votes to cast in our school board election, but no more than one could have been cast (for a candidate) in district two. However the voting machine software did allow for votes, for voters to cast more than one vote in district two, and those votes should have been rendered invalid. At this point the clerk has indicated that this final step of elimrinating votes did not occur.”

The Concord School board itself can’t challenge the results or request a recount—only candidates can.

“Unfortunate, it’s sad in our climate especially, we need to be able to trust our election process and this puts that in question,” said Wait.

There are indications that similar circumstances may have played out in the Baugo school board race as well.

