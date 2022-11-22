American Cornhole Organization to host tournament at the Century Center

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are countless professional sports out there, but what about cornhole?

The American Cornhole Organization will be headed to the Century Center in South Bend this weekend!

Over 400 players across 16 different states will be competing in the cornhole tournament. For the first time ever, 60 ACO professionals will be traveling specifically to compete in the tournament!

“Our ongoing relationships with the city of South Bend and the players from all around the country who highlight this ACO major on their calendar every season, just continues to grow stronger,” said Frank Geers, ACO’s founder and president.

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25. and lasts through Nov. 26. Admission for spectators is free.

This will be the fifth time the organization has visited South Bend.

For more information, click here.

