4th grade Parkside student wins Goshen’s ‘Kid Mayor’ contest

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Watch out Goshen, there’s a new “kid” mayor in town!

On Monday night, Goshen Community Schools was joined by actual Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman to name the winner of their “Kid Mayor” contest!

The program was created to instill in students a positive relationship with the community and to promote an understanding of the importance of civic engagement, even at an early age, to effect change in their own city.

The rest of the Kid Mayor finalists will serve with Conner on the Kid Council for the rest of the school year.

Congratulations, Conner!

