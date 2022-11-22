4th grade Parkside student wins Goshen’s ‘Kid Mayor’ contest

Congratulations, Conner!
Congratulations, Conner!(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Watch out Goshen, there’s a new “kid” mayor in town!

On Monday night, Goshen Community Schools was joined by actual Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman to name the winner of their “Kid Mayor” contest!

The program was created to instill in students a positive relationship with the community and to promote an understanding of the importance of civic engagement, even at an early age, to effect change in their own city.

The rest of the Kid Mayor finalists will serve with Conner on the Kid Council for the rest of the school year.

Congratulations, Conner!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
South Bend police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow Park
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
A vehicle collided with a Jeep at C.R. 500 West and Johnson Road, fatally injuring a Michigan...
Michigan City man killed in crash
Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appoints Kyra Harris Bolden to the Michigan Supreme Court on Nov. 22, 2022.
Gov. Whitmer appoints first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court
Richard Allen
Court hearing held to discuss releasing records in Delphi murders case
Ask the Doctor: Holiday overeating, antibiotics shortage, the efficacy of Cologuard
Ask the Doctor: Holiday overeating, antibiotics shortage, the efficacy of Cologuard
Man injured after Eddy Street shooting
Man injured after Eddy Street shooting