32-year-old Elkhart woman missing

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 32-year-old Nancy Brown.

She is 5′4″, 140 lbs., and has blonde hair with blue and green tips with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink and gray flannel pajamas.

Nancy was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10:00 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.

