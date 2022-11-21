Woman injured in shooting at Ox Bow Park

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman was injured after a shooting at Ox Bow Park on Monday.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 4:37 p.m. in the 23000 block of County Road 45. First responders on scene found a 30-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

The woman’s condition is unclear at this time.

The preliminary investigation indicates that this is an isolated shooting and there is no immediate danger to the public.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

