“Tip A Cop” raises funds for Special Olympics Indiana

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Osceola Police Department and a local restaurant are working together to support Special Olympics Indiana.

The second annual Tip A Cop fundraiser was held at the O C Café on Lincoln Way West in Osceola, where patrolmen were serving the people in a particular way today; by serving food and beverages to customers.

This is all part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a fundraising program that raises tens of millions yearly to support Special Olympic Athletes nationwide.

“Our mission here is really simple, said Patrolman Marquise Myers of the Osceola Police Department. “We’re here to raise money for the Indiana Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. It’s for 18,000 individuals to be able to participate in the Special Olympics. So, all the proceeds that we raise here are going to go toward them. We’re stepping in, and we’re waitressing, serving drinks, refilling drinks, whatever it is that the waitresses and servers need for us to do today.”

Last year’s Tip A Cop raised over $2,000 for Special Olympics Indiana, and a similar event on August 19, Cop on a Roof, also raised over $2,000.

“Great people, great fun, and a great cause,” said Osceola Patrolman Paul Cook.

The O C Café is located at 961 Lincolnway W Hwy, Osceola, IN 46561

Cop on a Roof was held at Dunkin’ Donuts at 5325 Grape Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545.

If you’d like to donate to Special Olympics Indiana or Tip A Cop, you can Venmo @SOINDIANA or call the Osceola Police Department at 574-674-8685.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.