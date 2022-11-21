Kroc Center donates hundreds of food baskets ahead of Thanksgiving

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s not just the Food Bank of Northern Indiana handing out turkeys on Monday!

The Kroc Center did its part as well!

The Kroc Center giveaway happened from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The donations will go a long way to making sure those in need won’t go hungry this Thursday.

“For one thing we have so many people in need,” said Jan Marable, the director of the Family Resource Center at the Kroc Center. “If you look at the grocery store the prices for food have gone up. So we just want to do our part to make sure people have Thanksgiving dinner. And also gives us an opportunity to partner with people in our neighborhood. We have police department here, and other folks helping us. So it’s a good opportunity to partner to do something good during the holidays.”

The Kroc Center gave out 400 baskets at Monday’s event.

