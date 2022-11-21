South Bend police investigating after man found dead in parking lot

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead Monday morning.

According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to a call in the 3300 block of Douglas Road around 8 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man’s body in a parking lot.

When police took note of the body’s condition, the Violent Crimes Unit was called in to take over the case.

The South Bend Police Department told 16 News Now that this is an active and ongoing investigation.

