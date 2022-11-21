Nutcracker Tea previews upcoming performances at The Morris

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds gathered at the Palais Royale Ballroom in South Bend for Southold Dance Theater’s Nutcracker Tea.

In celebration of the upcoming Southold production of the Nutcracker, nearly 400 guests enjoyed a tea party with a remarkable demonstration of the famous winter ballet.

The event also featured ballet lessons, arts and crafts for the kids, and an official teatime with traditional tea-paired treats.

Southold is a nationally recognized, pre-professional dance company entering its 49 season, and they currently have dancers from 3 years old to 78.

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will collaborate with Southold and perform the Nutcracker at The Morris Performing Arts Center from December 9 to 11.

“This tea is to just celebrate the official kickoff of Nutcracker season, even though we’ve been practicing for some months now, but to share in that with our children that come with their families,” said Sarah Taylor, executive director at Southold Dance Theater. “Also, this is our 41 Nutcracker that is in person due to the pandemic. It would be our 43, our first one back was last year, but this one is going to be amazing due to the fact that the (South Bend) Symphony Orchestra is back for the first time in over 20 years.”

In a release from Southold:

Southold Dance Theater presents The Nutcracker

WHEN: Friday, December 9 at 7 P.M. (new time show time this year) * Saturday, December 10 at 7 P.M., *Sunday, December 11 at 2 P.M.

WHERE: The Morris Performing Arts Center, 211 N Michigan St.

South Bend, IN 46601

TICKETS: $25 - $65

Online - www.morriscenter.org

Phone - (574) 235-9190

Box Office - 211 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601

As a fundraiser, Southold Dance Theater will hold a preview party of The Nutcracker called Nostalgia on Thursday, December 8. Guests will get an up-close preview of the production featuring a full-length dress rehearsal and accompaniment from the South Bend Symphony Orchestra. Guests will be the first to experience this collaboration for the first time in over 20 years. Tickets are $100, including cocktails and Hors d’oeuvres, and a few surprises. For reservations, please call (574) 233-9841.

About Southold Dance Theater

Southold Dance Theater is a nationally recognized, pre-professional dance company currently entering its 49th season. Under the direction of the professional staff, dancers strive to achieve mastery of technique and performance. Many dancers successfully audition for some of the nation’s most prestigious dance institutions. Several have gone on to professional dance careers. As the resident dance company at the Morris Performing Arts Center, Southold enriches its audience with high standards of performance. To learn more, please visit Southold-Dance.org.

