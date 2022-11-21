ND women’s soccer advances to Elite 8

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three games, three clean sheets for Irish goalkeeper and Granger native Mackenzie Wood.

Notre Dame took down TCU Sunday by a final score of 2-0 to advance to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Olivia Wingate and Maddie Mercado contributed the scoring punch with a goal apiece as the Irish shut out yet another opponent.

The 1-seed Irish host 2-seed North Carolina in their Elite 8 matchup this coming Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.