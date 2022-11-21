ND women’s soccer advances to Elite 8
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:02 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three games, three clean sheets for Irish goalkeeper and Granger native Mackenzie Wood.
Notre Dame took down TCU Sunday by a final score of 2-0 to advance to the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. Olivia Wingate and Maddie Mercado contributed the scoring punch with a goal apiece as the Irish shut out yet another opponent.
The 1-seed Irish host 2-seed North Carolina in their Elite 8 matchup this coming Saturday.
