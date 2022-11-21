Michigan City man killed in crash
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon.
Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15.
A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran the stop sign at Johnson Road.
He crashed into a Jeep driven by a 69-year-old LaPorte resident who had been eastbound on Johnson.
A passenger in the Jeep, 45-year-old Joseph Childers of Michigan City, was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.
Childers later died of his injuries.
Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash..
However, police say weather conditions did contribute to the crash.
