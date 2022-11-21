Michigan City man killed in crash

LAPORTE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in LaPorte County Saturday afternoon.

Police say an off-duty sheriff’s deputy came upon the scene at about 4:15.

A 65-year-old Michigan City man was headed north on County Coad 500 West when he ran the stop sign at Johnson Road.

He crashed into a Jeep driven by a 69-year-old LaPorte resident who had been eastbound on Johnson.

A passenger in the Jeep, 45-year-old Joseph Childers of Michigan City, was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

Childers later died of his injuries.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash..

However, police say weather conditions did contribute to the crash.

