Michiana families in need receive free turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday marked the second and final day for our “Turkeys on the Table” distribution.

Thanks to your help, our partners at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana were able to give out hundreds of turkeys to our neighbors in need.

In just two hours, over 500 birds were handed out.

If you happened to miss any of the distribution but still need help this Thanksgiving, you can contact the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

