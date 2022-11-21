Man sentenced to 96 years for role in Elkhart County barn fires

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been sentenced to 96 years in prison for his role in a series of barn fires in Elkhart County.

Joseph Hershberger, 41, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21. Due to a plea agreement, Hershberger will spend 50 years of that sentence in prison and the remaining 46 years are suspended to parole.

To read the probable cause affidavit, click here.

Hershberger pleaded guilty to the eight arson charges in October.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

