Man sentenced to 96 years for role in Elkhart County barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been sentenced to 96 years in prison for his role in a series of barn fires in Elkhart County.
Joseph Hershberger, 41, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 21. Due to a plea agreement, Hershberger will spend 50 years of that sentence in prison and the remaining 46 years are suspended to parole.
BREAKING: Joseph Hershberger has been sentenced to 96 years for eight counts of arson in Elkhart County. Because of a plea agreement, Hershberger will spend 50 years of that sentence in prison and the remaining 46 years are suspended to parole. pic.twitter.com/Ak8jtsl2dy— Carli Luca (@carlimi) November 21, 2022
To read the probable cause affidavit, click here.
Hershberger pleaded guilty to the eight arson charges in October.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.