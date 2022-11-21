Man dead after six hour police standoff in Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a police standoff in Elkhart.

According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to reports that a man had been shot by his brother in the 5700 block of Keltner Road on Friday around 4:18 p.m.

The man, identified as Charles Ragland, 57, shot his 49-year-old brother with a handgun during an argument. Ragland then fled the scene and was later spotted driving west on County Road 18.

Police then attempted to pull Ragland over, causing him to flee and hide in a wood line in the area of County Road 18, just west of County Road 13.

Ragland then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a six-hour police standoff.

