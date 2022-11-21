Kung Fu Tea in Mishawaka announces official opening date
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening for Kung Fu Tea has been announced!
The “bubble tea” shop in Mishawaka has been open off-and-on as they got up and running over the past month, but the official launch date has arrived!
Kung Fu Tea will have a grand opening weekend on Dec. 2 to Dec. 4. Kung Fu Tea is located at 620 W. Edison Rd.
The tea shop offers high-quality, first-rate teas, slushies, coffee, and hot drinks!
We can’t wait to try them all!
