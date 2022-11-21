Kung Fu Tea in Mishawaka announces official opening date

Kung Fu Tea captured by WNDU photojournalist Aidan Bell.
Kung Fu Tea captured by WNDU photojournalist Aidan Bell.
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening for Kung Fu Tea has been announced!

The “bubble tea” shop in Mishawaka has been open off-and-on as they got up and running over the past month, but the official launch date has arrived!

Kung Fu Tea in Mishawaka captured by WNDU photojournalist Aidan Bell.
Kung Fu Tea in Mishawaka captured by WNDU photojournalist Aidan Bell.

Kung Fu Tea will have a grand opening weekend on Dec. 2 to Dec. 4. Kung Fu Tea is located at 620 W. Edison Rd.

The tea shop offers high-quality, first-rate teas, slushies, coffee, and hot drinks!

We can’t wait to try them all!

