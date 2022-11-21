Holiday schedule in place during Thanksgiving for South Shore Line

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are planning to travel by train this Thanksgiving, take note!

Regular weekday train schedules will be in effect starting Wednesday.

On Thursday, a weekend/holiday schedule will be in effect in observance of Thanksgiving. Ticket offices except for Millenium Station will also be closed.

Friday will see the return of the regular weekday train schedule.

