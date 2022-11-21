Holiday schedule in place during Thanksgiving for South Shore Line

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are planning to travel by train this Thanksgiving, take note!

Regular weekday train schedules will be in effect starting Wednesday.

On Thursday, a weekend/holiday schedule will be in effect in observance of Thanksgiving. Ticket offices except for Millenium Station will also be closed.

Friday will see the return of the regular weekday train schedule.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
A vehicle collided with a Jeep at C.R. 500 West and Johnson Road, fatally injuring a Michigan...
Michigan City man killed in crash
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalize their adoption of little Myah on Nov. 18, 2022.
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box

Latest News

South Bend’s Transpo to have adjusted holiday schedule on Thanksgiving
2nd Chance Pet: Wednesday
2nd Chance Pet: Wednesday
Joseph Hershberger, 41, of Nappanee
Man sentenced to 96 years for role in Elkhart County barn arsons
Kung Fu Tea captured by WNDU photojournalist Aidan Bell.
Kung Fu Tea in Mishawaka announces official opening date