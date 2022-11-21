Gaither inducted to Ring of Honor as #9 ND routs Ball State 95-60

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame made quick work of in-state opponent Ball State, knocking down big shots early and often on their way to a dominating win at home, 95-60. The Irish improve to 4-0 on the season.

Notre Dame point guard Olivia Miles flirted with a triple-double, scoring 13 points while also chipping in 11 assists and 7 rebounds.

Six different players scored in double figures for the Irish, including true freshman KK Bransford (16, career high) and grad transfer Lauren Ebo (11).

The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team inducted former player Katrina Gaither into their celebratory Ring of Honor prior to Sunday’s game vs. Ball State. Also among those in attendance were former Irish head coach Muffet McGraw as well as former Irish guards and current WNBA players Jackie Young and Marina Mabrey.

Next on Notre Dame’s schedule is the Goombay Splash in the Bahamas later this week -- they’ll take on American University on Thanksgiving Day at 4:15 p.m. ET

