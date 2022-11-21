Gaither inducted to Ring of Honor as #9 ND routs Ball State 95-60

By Drew Sanders
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:54 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame made quick work of in-state opponent Ball State, knocking down big shots early and often on their way to a dominating win at home, 95-60. The Irish improve to 4-0 on the season.

Notre Dame point guard Olivia Miles flirted with a triple-double, scoring 13 points while also chipping in 11 assists and 7 rebounds.

Six different players scored in double figures for the Irish, including true freshman KK Bransford (16, career high) and grad transfer Lauren Ebo (11).

The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team inducted former player Katrina Gaither into their celebratory Ring of Honor prior to Sunday’s game vs. Ball State. Also among those in attendance were former Irish head coach Muffet McGraw as well as former Irish guards and current WNBA players Jackie Young and Marina Mabrey.

Next on Notre Dame’s schedule is the Goombay Splash in the Bahamas later this week -- they’ll take on American University on Thanksgiving Day at 4:15 p.m. ET

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic.
Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalize their adoption of little Myah on Nov. 18, 2022.
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Chance of rain showers for the holiday weekend
Daniel Maifield, 13, died after he was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus. He was one...
Boy, 13, dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

Latest News

Notre Dame women's soccer team advances to Elite 8 with 2-0 victory over TCU Sunday.
ND women’s soccer advances to Elite 8
Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs (3) is tackled by Boston College linebacker Bryce Steele...
Senior day showdown ends in BC blowout as Irish roll 44-0
ND MEN'S HOOPS
NDMBB: 2nd straight successful home defense
Notre Dame women's hoops wins first-ever Shamrock Classic over California, 90-79.
#9 Irish WBB wins inaugural Citi Shamrock Classic in St. Louis