Former Mishawaka Mayor Bob Kovach dies.

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Mishawaka Mayor Bob Kovach has died.

Kovach won the position back in 1979. He was the only Democrat since 1959 to win elections as Mayor of Mishawaka.

Before running for mayor, Kovach had served on the city council and as a Senator. After he went on to hold key posts in the administrations of Governor Evan Bayh and Governor Frank O’Bannon, he was appointed Executive Director of the Indiana Department of Commerce.

Kovach was also involved in education at the local and state levels. Kovach worked closely with both South Bend and Ivy Tech schools.

His final governmental service was as a St. Joseph County Commissioner.

Kovach retired from that position at the end of 2012.

