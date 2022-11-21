First Alert Forecast: Sunshine Leading into Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly heading into Monday. Sunshine will continue to melt any snow leftover on the roads and slowly begin to melt the snowpack. Highs will remain in the upper 30s for most with snow on the ground while low 40s are possible in some southern areas. It will remain very breezy, winds gusting to 30 miles per hour at times. High of 38 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Winds calm as we head into the evening and things remain chilly. Lows down into the 20s for most of the area under mostly clear skies. Low of 22 degrees. Winds W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow continues to melt with highs reaching back into the lower 40s in Michiana under mostly sunny skies. The breeze will die down a bit but continue from the south. That allows the temperatures to stay mild through the middle of the week. High of 42 degrees. Winds S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine fills the skies as the snowpack continues to melt leading into the Thanksgiving holiday. Highs in the middle 40s with a light breeze from the south and west. A few more clouds possible in the evening as our next chance for rain inches closer to the region. High of 45 degrees. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

LONG RANGE: A few showers are possible on Thanksgiving evening and a few more showers will be likely as a system passes just to our south and east on Black Friday. Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend and into early next week. By the beginning of December, it looks like the chilly air and chances for rain and snow return to the region. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, November 20th, 2022

Sunday’s High: 27

Sunday’s Low: 12

Precipitation: 0.35″

Snowfall: 5.0″

