Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead.

According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds behind the house.

First aid was given at the scene, and both people were taken to the hospital. One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other person is still receiving care, and their status is unknown.

16 News Now spoke with neighbors who said they arrived on the scene to give first aid after hearing shots fired and a car driving off.

“The first shot was fired; I ran out of the room and told everyone to get down,” said Amy Shackelford. “And then, there were three more shots, and then a last one, so I think it was 5 or 6 shots that were fired. My wife called 911, and we ran out the door, grabbed some towels, and went next door to where it happened.”

“The one that was (sitting) up, I tried to calm down so I could at least find where the entry wound was and apply pressure,” added Shackelford. “The other gentleman, my wife was trying to assist, and then she told me he wasn’t responding, so I stopped with the other guy and then started chest compressions on the gentleman lying down.”

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.