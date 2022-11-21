2nd Chance Pet: Wednesday
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Wednesday!
3-year-old Wednesday is loving, energetic, and would thrive in a home where she would get plenty of exercise!
To adopt Wednesday, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.
For more information, visit humanesocietystjc.org.
