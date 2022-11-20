Snowiest November in decades creates dangerous road conditions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With snow continuing to fall throughout the night in Michiana, road conditions are bad.

While plow trucks have been out on main roads, and salt trucks out salting as well, most side streets are completely covered in snow.

Despite efforts from plowing and salting, with continuous snowfall, heavy winds blowing snow around, and temperatures dropping into the teens, salt will be pretty ineffective.

Roads are not supposed to start to clear up until Sunday afternoon, so early commuters should drive with caution.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.