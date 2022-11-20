Snowiest November in decades creates dangerous road conditions

Road conditions in South bend
By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With snow continuing to fall throughout the night in Michiana, road conditions are bad.

While plow trucks have been out on main roads, and salt trucks out salting as well, most side streets are completely covered in snow.

Despite efforts from plowing and salting, with continuous snowfall, heavy winds blowing snow around, and temperatures dropping into the teens, salt will be pretty ineffective.

Roads are not supposed to start to clear up until Sunday afternoon, so early commuters should drive with caution.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalize their adoption of little Myah on Nov. 18, 2022.
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
Missouri man injured in crash.
Missouri man injured after truck hits tree in Cass County
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow showers & whiteout conditions through Saturday night
New Prairie advances to state championship after defeating Kokomo 10-9 in semi-state
Friday Night Football: Semi-state in Indiana, Michigan

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
road conditions update
St. Joseph Parish added to national registry
St. Joseph Parish added to national registry
sledders enjoy weather
sledders enjoy weather