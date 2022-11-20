Senior day showdown ends in BC blowout as Irish roll 44-0

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The #18 Fighting Irish put together their most complete performance of the season in their home finale, blasting Boston College 44-0.

It was Senior Day for the Irish, and all week long team discussed how important it was to send their seniors out with one final win in Notre Dame Stadium. On the first play from scrimmage, Logan Diggs ripped off a 51-yard run that set the team up for an eventual field goal.

Diggs, Audric Estime and Chris Tyree each got a wide slice of the pie on Saturday -- combining to produce nearly 250 yards on the ground between the three of them. As a team, the Irish were closer to 300 rushing yards.

On defense, the star of the show on Senior Day turned out to be a true freshman. Cornerback Ben Morrison reeled in three interceptions on the day -- the first time an Irish player has had three picks in one game since Harrison Smith did it back in 2010.

Just before halftime, Isaiah Foskey got the 25th sack he needed to claim the school record for most sacks in a career. Michael Mayer also surpassed the 2,000-yard mark for career receiving yards.

Next up, the Irish travel out west to face USC for their final regular season game of the year; it’s scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

