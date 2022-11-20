First Alert Forecast: Sunday sunshine will help improve roads
Nearly 10 inches of snow fell from one lake effect snow band in South Bend overnight! (The little snow band that could!) Sunshine is here through Thanksgiving to help melt it away!
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUNDAY: A few morning flurries will give way to afternoon sun. Watch for slick roads during the morning. High around 26F. Low 20F. Wind SW 10-25 mph will make it feel like the teens during the afternoon.
MONDAY: The day we have been waiting for after a cold and snowy week! Sunshine and NO new snow! High 38F. Low 22F Wind WSW 10-25 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High: 42°. Low: 28°.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High: 45°.
LONG RANGE RELIEF? The mid to upper 40s arrive as we approach Thanksgiving. After the holiday, some rain could melt all the snow pack - but then more snow showers arrive as we inch closer to the month of December.
