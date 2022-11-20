First Alert Forecast: Sunday sunshine will help improve roads

Nearly 10 inches of snow fell from one lake effect snow band in South Bend overnight! (The little snow band that could!) @WNDU measured 9.6” for the official snowfall in South Bend from Saturday into Sunday AM.#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/48jhXZ9hvE — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) November 20, 2022

Since the Sunday 7 AM observation @WNDU we only need 0.2” to break the record for total snow fall throughout November! #INwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/fTnvFphwoV — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) November 20, 2022

SUNDAY: A few morning flurries will give way to afternoon sun. Watch for slick roads during the morning. High around 26F. Low 20F. Wind SW 10-25 mph will make it feel like the teens during the afternoon.

MONDAY: The day we have been waiting for after a cold and snowy week! Sunshine and NO new snow! High 38F. Low 22F Wind WSW 10-25 mph.

TUESDAY : Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High: 42°. Low: 28°.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High: 45°.

LONG RANGE RELIEF? The mid to upper 40s arrive as we approach Thanksgiving. After the holiday, some rain could melt all the snow pack - but then more snow showers arrive as we inch closer to the month of December.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.