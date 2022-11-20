Families make the most out of wintery weather this weekend

make most of weather
make most of weather(16 News Now)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tubing may not be back just yet at George Wilson Park, but that didn’t stop families from enjoying the snow-covered hills on Saturday.

Though temperatures were cold and heavy winds were blowing sleds around, kids told 16 News Now that, as long as you dress right, sledding in these conditions is a bunch of fun.

“It’s cold, it’s fun though, but it’s cold. You have to have really good grippy shoes and really warm clothing and you just need to be protective over your clothes because you’ll get really cold,” Jaxon and Serenity, two sledders, told 16 News Now.

Tubing at George Wilson Park is expected to start as soon as there is enough snow on the hills.

