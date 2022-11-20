Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting

Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead.

According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.

First aid was given at the scene, and both people were taken to the hospital. One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other person is still receiving care, and their status is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalize their adoption of little Myah on Nov. 18, 2022.
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
Missouri man injured in crash.
Missouri man injured after truck hits tree in Cass County
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow showers & whiteout conditions through Saturday night
New Prairie advances to state championship after defeating Kokomo 10-9 in semi-state
Friday Night Football: Semi-state in Indiana, Michigan