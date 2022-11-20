Elkhart Homicide Unit investigating Saturday night shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night that left one person dead.

According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of 6th St around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a shooting with injuries. When they arrived they found two men with gunshot wounds.

First aid was given at the scene, and both people were taken to the hospital. One of the male victims was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other person is still receiving care, and their status is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

