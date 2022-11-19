South Bend man killed in crash on US 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night.

Deputies responded to the scene around 11 P.M., where a 2013 Chevy and 2019 Nissan collided head on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to Memorial Hospital with complaints of leg pain, and the driver of Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

