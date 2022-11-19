SBPD searching for missing children

The three were reported missing Friday afternoon
Public's help sought to find missing kids
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:52 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is requesting the public’s help in the search for three missing juveniles.

Six-year-old Jamarianna, 9-year-old Zamarion and 13-year-old Delmonte campbell were last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Eclipse Place on the city’s northwest side.

Family members reported their disappearance late this afternoon.

And officers have spent the past several hours working with family to search several areas around the city where the children may have been staying.

Delmonte has brown eyes and blonde hair with dreadlocks.

Zamarion has brown eyes with a scar above his eye.

Jamarianna has brown eyes and black hair with pink and white beads.

No clothing description is available at this time.

Officers are actively continuing to search for the juveniles.

Call South Bend police if you have any information at 574-235-9201 or call 911.

