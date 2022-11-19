Pet Vet: Thanksgiving

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving week is here and although you may not be planning a large gathering, you may still be planning a special meal. But, it’s also a time when pets may be seeking their own feast.

Our Pet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning with tips for families with pets and how to keep them safe from trash, bones, and that special main course.

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS or you could always send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalize their adoption of little Myah on Nov. 18, 2022.
Mishawaka police officer adopts baby from safe surrender box
- clipped version
4th CONSECUTIVE FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wind chills near 0 & more lake effect snow Saturday
Frontier Airlines launched an all-you-can-fly annual pass for domestic travel.
Frontier Airlines announces unlimited flight pass for domestic travel
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
Elkhart Community Schools responds to Rio Allred lawsuit
Officials said the accidental shooting happened while students were taking part in law...
Officials: Indiana deputy’s gun discharges, shoots student in classroom