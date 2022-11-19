Missouri man injured after truck hits tree in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was injured after his truck struck a tree in Cass County, Michigan on Friday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to reports around 6:34 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash involving a truck pulling a camper on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road. An initial investigation shows that a 50-year-old Missouri man was driving west on U.S. 12 when he attempted to avoid another traffic crash and lost control of his vehicle.

The truck then went off the road and struck a tree.

The man was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported to the Elkhart General Hospital for unspecified injuries.

Weather conditions are believed to be a factor in the crash.

