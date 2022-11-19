Friday Night Football: Semi-state in Indiana, Michigan

(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in semi-state playoff games Friday night.

Here are the scores and highlights involving our local teams:

INDIANA

Class 4A

New Prairie 10, Kokomo 9

New Prairie advances to the 4A State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis next Friday, November 25th. Kickoff against East Central is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Adams Central 35, North Judson 0

MICHIGAN

Division 4

{SATURDAY} Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids South Christian @ Battle Creek Harper Creek, 1 p.m.

