Friday Night Football: Semi-state in Indiana, Michigan
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 2:36 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WNDU) - High school football teams in both Indiana and Michigan took part in semi-state playoff games Friday night.
Here are the scores and highlights involving our local teams:
INDIANA
Class 4A
New Prairie 10, Kokomo 9
New Prairie advances to the 4A State Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis next Friday, November 25th. Kickoff against East Central is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Adams Central 35, North Judson 0
MICHIGAN
Division 4
{SATURDAY} Edwardsburg vs. Grand Rapids South Christian @ Battle Creek Harper Creek, 1 p.m.
